I’m sure the founders of The Oracle, curators Daniel Herleth and Bärbel Trautwein, would not be as comfortable calling their program entertainment. Oracle first opened in an apartment in Neukölln in 2014 offered by Herleth’s ex professor Rainer Ganahl. “We were very interested in exhibitions with a strong curatorial thesis and we wanted to experiment with this format in the context of an independent space” they said. Since opening there has been a strong thematic of text based works recurring through the program, evident from the first exhibition, Simon Speiser who works with text and storytelling, while also creating immersive settings to their last exhibition in their Charlottenburg address: Jenny Holzer’s Inflammatory Essays (1979–82) consisting of 24 short texts, each a hundred words long, arranged in twenty lines.

Bärbel Trautwein und Daniel Herleth, founder of the project space „Oracle“ based in a shopping mall in Charlottenburg. Foto: Mike Wolff

Their first group show ‚Pink Panther’ painted a picture of a general sense of the art world where somehow things go wrong, auction results soar and fall within weeks. Their program was decidedly against the concurrent craze in crapstraction, opting instead for established yet somewhat overlooked artists such as Peter Fend and Ariane Müller. “The list of participants, this chain of precious associations, turns into tomorrows nobodies”, was their premonition, based on a cyclical nature, suggesting there is no way to see what will be necessarily important now from a future perspective. What we can count on is: “Those with empty pockets conceive ever new ways to profit from metonymic, geographic or social proximity, produce new semantics and find sense where meaning was lost.” All power to DIY projects!

Another such DIY project, described as “pigeonhole-defying” is Peles Empire, both a pseudonym for the collaborative practice of artists Katharina Stöver and Barbara Wolff, and an salon type artistic layering in which Stöver and Wolff invite other artists to exhibit their work on top, or rather inside of their own. The name draws from Wolffs homeland Romania, and more specifically the neo-renaissance Peleș Castle built for King Carol I at the end of the 19th Century in the Carpathian Mountains. Since 2005 the artists have been compiling a photographic documentation from Peleș 160+ rooms, which themselves represent styles – including Baroque, Turkish, Imperial, Art Deco, and Gothic, to name a few – and replicating them in their work as a backdrop, giving a sense of transposition that seems in itself a valid contemporary condition of internationality.

Barbara Wolff and Katharina Stöver are artists and run the space Peles Empire. It works with the fake interior of a romanian... Foto: Doris Spieckermann-Klaas

Peles began in a spare room in Frankfurt while the duo were studying at Städelschule, they printed and adhered images of the Prince’s Bedroom 1:1. Subsequently the room took form as a salon hosting events of all kinds, and soon after they initiated the Empire in London, in 2006 hosting eight exhibitions and events as well as a bar, activating a new network of individuals which is how I came to be introduced to them via Lucky PDF.

Peles Empire has travelled the castle interior from Frankfurt to London via Bremen, Antwerp Rotterdam, Cluj, Istanbull, L.A. to Basel to Berlin where it is now, since 2016 as part of their studio on Karl-Marx-Strasse, dressed in a more subdued cabinet room from the castle. Meanwhile artists Stöver and Wolff are busy exhibiting kunstvereins and galleries, including recent installs, a bar made of Jesmonite in Frankfurt for Portikus, a large sculpture for Skulptur Projekte Münster where they continue the social tradition of hosting ‘bar talks’ through the summer until 23rd September, and “a collaborative TV project with conglomerate TV… shot and exhibited at the beginning of October”. As a space Peles will reopen in September and host upcoming solo exhibitions by Shannon Bool and Lucy Beech.