While Peles Empire creep out of or manipulate the white cube, the only project here that is working outside the white cube is New Scenario, a curatorial collaboration between artists Paul Barsch and Tilman Hornig that started in 2015 and manifests as online exhibitions through newscenario.net. Their first was CRASH, curated together with Burkhard Beschow, including 11 artworks by 11 artists installed in various flashy locations of the interior of a stretch limousine. Each artwork was documented separately and put online, and while the imagery originates from Berlin the exhibition received “thousands of (online) visitors in its opening”. A visit to the exhibition involves going to the website and selecting to view artworks such as a painting of a swan (on a chain?) by Anne Fellner, crammed against one end of the vehicle and reflected throughout the surfaces, or a set of three watches on a baguette by Adam Cruces, installed inside a speaker and drinks compartment.

New Scenario were ‘bored by all the generic and standardised exhibitions around us’, saying they went online because: ‘In terms of presentation and documentation of artworks we felt there is a lot more that is possible, that this is a realm that can and must be shaped, artistically and conceptually.’ They also said that the overwhelming visitors to CRASH encouraged future projects, especially ‘if you consider the average amount of visitors who get to see a show in a physical space’. These include: ‘Body Holes’, co-curated with Nuno Paricio, an exhibition in human orifices hosted by the 9th Berlin Biennale, and installations paintings set amongst life size Dinosaur replicas for ‘Jurassic Paint’. Through these exhibitions New Scenario have exhibited many international established artists including several I’ve happily worked with: Jesse Darling, Joey Holder, Rachel de Joode and Jon Rafman, and some I’d be curious to: Ann Hirsch, Jaakko Pallasvuo and Mariechen Danz.

Paul Barsch and Tilman Hornig work under the label New Scenario - they curate online exhibitions. Foto: New Scenario

For their most recent, and incredibly unique project, ‘HOPE’, hundreds of actors and extras were cast as zombies, and over six months were dedicated to a take over of the Technische Universität Dresden campus. Initiated by Gwendolin Kremer (curatorial director, Altana Galerie, TU) New Scenario were invited to present something (they were thinking in their gallery) and resultantly 14 rooms (excluding the gallery), and with the sponsorship award “Catalogues for Young Artists” from the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen and Halbach-Stiftung, were heavily set dressed to represent a recent outbreak in walking dead, each room presenting a single artist’s works, before being photographed in 360º. Referencing paintings by Hieronymus Bosch and Brueghel der Ältere, the staged scenarios of Jeff Wall and cinema, New Scenario sketched a rather dystopic vision of our contemporary/near future life while pushing perception and possibilities of presenting artwork forward.

Past projects in Berlin, such as Times Bar initiated by Americans Calla Henkel and Max Pitegoff which closed in 2012, certainly still resonate but fast forward to 2017, it is hard to see what will be influential now of those mentioned amongst other projects spread through the city, including Cave3000, M.I/mi1glissé, Frankfurt am Main, Walks News, Liszt and panke.gallery. If art is to have any power against what it supposedly should, then working bottom-up is of utmost importance, which means working with what you can get your hands on and continuing to challenge the top-down structures, and one way is thinking outside the box.

Dieser Text stammt aus der neuen Ausgabe des Tagesspiegel-Magazins "Kunst Berlin" und kann dort auch auf Deutsch nachgelesen werden. Das Heft mit dem wichtigsten zu Kunst und Kultur können Sie in unserem Online-Shop bestellen, unter https://s1.tagesspiegel.de/kunst-berlin-2017.html

Ausstellungshinweise:

Ashley, Oranienstraße 37, Kreuzberg, Elif Saydam, Opening 15.9.,18-21 Uhr im Rahmen der Berlin Art Week 2017

Oracle, Joachimsthaler Straße 14, Charlottenburg, http://theoracle.works

Peles Empire, Karl-Marx-Straße 58, Neukölln, www.pelesempire.com

Pushkin & Gogol, Schillerstraße 6, Charlottenburg, Ausstellung von Jesse Morgan Barnett beginnt am 28.10.2017, www.pushkinandgogol.com

NewScenario, newscenario.net

The Composing Rooms, thecomposingrooms.com