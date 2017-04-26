What you can expect:

Experienced Tagesspiegel jouranlists will prepare you for your tasks during a preparing workshop in Berlin (27 November till 1 December 2017). You will visit events covering the topics people with disability, inclusion and parasports. You will travel to PyeongChang, South Korea to report from the Paralympic Winter Games (9 to 18 March 2018) as accredited journalist. For the Paralympic Post you will cover the Games, have interviews with athletes, VIPs and politicians. You will write online and print articles as well as post in social media channels. Costs for travel, accommodation and food will be covered.

What we expect:

Age: 18 to 25 (on March, 2018)

Interest in sports

Passion for journalism

Affinity for social media

Excellent command of English (spoken and written)

Knowledge of German is an advantage

How to apply:

The application procedure starts 1 June 2017. Please provide all information in English:

Fill out the application form

Upload a letter of motivation (max. 1.000 characters including space) and

A journalistic text (interview, portrait or article) on parasports (2.500 characters including space)

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to contact Tanja Peuker via email: paralympics@tagesspiegel.de