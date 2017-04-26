(See english version below)

Die Paralympics Zeitung sucht engagierte deutsche Nachwuchstalente im Alter von 18 bis 21 Jahren, die sich für Journalismus, Sport und Social Media interessieren. Als Teil eines internationalen Redaktionsteams aus deutschen, koreanischen und englisch-sprachigen Nachwuchsreportern berichtest Du von den Paralympischen Spielen (9. bis 18. März 2018) in PyeongChang, Südkorea. In PyeongChang führst Du Interviews mit Größen aus Sport und Politik und schreibst Artikel für die Paralympics Zeitung für Print und Online sowie in den sozialen Netzwerken. Im November 2017 nimmst Du an einem Vorbereitungsworkshop in Berlin teil und machst Dich mit Deinem Team und Behindertensport vertraut. Die Kosten für Anreise, Unterkunft und Verpflegung werden übernommen.

Die Paralympics Zeitung schreibt über die Paralympischen Spiele, die Potenziale von Menschen mit Behinderung sowie die Bedeutung von Sport und Rehabilitation. Publiziert wird die Zeitung in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Zum ersten Mal erschien sie zu den Paralympischen Spielen in Athen 2004. Seitdem wurde die Zeitung mit vielen Preisen ausgezeichnet.

Herausgegeben wir die Paralympics Zeitung vom Verlag Der Tagesspiegel und der Deutschen Gesetzlichen Unfallversicherung (DGUV). Die beiden deutschen Ausgaben der Paralympics Zeitung erscheinen als Beilage in Tagesspiegel, ZEIT und Handelsblatt mit einer Auflage von einer Million Exemplaren pro Ausgabe. Die englische Ausgabe wird EU-weit verschickt.

Introducing the Project Paralympics Zeitung

The Paralympic Post is looking for young Korean journalists between 18 and 25 years of age who would like to report on the next Paralympic Winter Games. The Games will take place from March 9 to 18, 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea. As a member of the Paralympic Post’s editorial team you join your colleagues from Germany and Great Britain. You will conduct interviews with athletes, VIPs as well as politicians and write articles for the Paralympic Post. In November 2017 you are invited to a workshop in Berlin to get acquainted with your team and parasports. Travel expenses, accommodation, and organisation are covered. Applications from people with an impairment are very welcome.

The Paralympic Post offers its readers news on the Paralympic Games, the abilities of people with an impairment and the importance of sports in the rehabilitation process. The paper is published in German and English. The Paralympic Post first appeared in 2004 in relation with the Paralympics in Athens. Students aged 18 to 21 from Germany and the host country of the Games report from the Paralympics. Their authentic coverage and the original concept have received a number of awards. The two German issues are published as an insert to Tagesspiegel, ZEIT und Handelsblattwith a circulation of 1 million issues. The English issue will be distributed EU wide.

The Paralympic Post is published by the publishing house Der Tagesspiegel and the German Social Accident Insurance DGUV (Deutsche Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung). The National Paralympic Committee of Germany Deutscher Behindertensportverband e.V. (DBS) is the project’s longstanding partner.