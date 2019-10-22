Live

Johnson droht mit Rückzug des Brexit-Gesetzes : So geht es heute im Unterhaus weiter

Bald gibt es zwei entscheidende Abstimmungen im Unterhaus. Sollte der Johnsons Zeitplan nicht durchgehen, droht der Premier mit Neuwahlen. Der Newsblog.

Britische und EU-Fahnen vor den Houses of Parliament in London
Britische und EU-Fahnen vor den Houses of Parliament in LondonFoto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Gegen 20 Uhr deutscher Zeit wird das britische Parlament in zweiter Lesung über das Brexit-Gesetz abstimmen. Es könnte tatsächlich durchgehen – damit wäre das Gesetz aber noch nicht beschlossen, es müssen weitere Beratungen und Abstimmungen folgen. Anschließend stimmen die Parlamentarier über den straffen Zeitplan der britischen Regierung zu dem Brexit-Deal ab. Für den Fall, dass wie erwartet das Parlament diesen ablehnt, hat Premierminister Boris Johnson damit gedroht, seinen Brexit-Deal aus dem Parlament zurückzuziehen und eine Neuwahl noch vor Weihnachten anzustreben.

Mehr zum Thema

Mehr lesen? Jetzt E-Paper gratis testen!

239 Kommentare

Neuester Kommentar
      Kommentar schreiben