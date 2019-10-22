Live

Juncker schimpft über Chaos in London : „Brexit-Gespräche waren verschwendete Zeit“

Boris Johnson startet am Dienstag einen neuen Anlauf, um seinen Brexit-Deal durchs Parlament zu bringen. Aus Brüssel kommt Kritik. Der Newsblog.

EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker kritisiert London.
EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker kritisiert London.

Die EU hat aus Sicht von Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker alles in ihrer Macht stehende getan, um einen geordneten Brexit zu ermöglichen. Nun liege es am britischen Parlament, ob es dem überarbeiten Austrittsabkommen zustimme, sagte Juncker am Dienstag im Europaparlament. EU-Ratspräsident Donald Tusk sagte dort, die Lage in London sei "komplex", nachdem Großbritannien am Wochenende eine erneute Verschiebung des Brexit beantragt habe. Er werde über das weitere Vorgehen "in den kommenden Tagen" entscheiden.

Er werde den Brexit "immer bedauern", sagte Juncker weiter. Die seit mehr als drei Jahren währenden Gespräche über den Austritt seien aber "eine Verschwendung von Zeit und eine Verschwendung von Energie" gewesen. Denn die EU habe sich dadurch weniger auf andere Vorhaben zum Wohle ihrer Bürger konzentrieren können.

