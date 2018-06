The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced the groups of the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Slovakia, 10-26 May 2019. Host Slovakia selected to play the preliminary round in Kosice in Group A that further includes Canada, the first-ranked team in the IIHF Men's World Ranking, recent bronze medallist United States, Finland, Olympic silver medallist Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain, which last month earned promotion in dramatic fashion for its first top-level participation since 1994.

