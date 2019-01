CHLFanChallenge | The return games of the @championshockey Semi-Finals are coming up! Have you set your line-up in the Hockey Manager? 👥 Don't forget, it's also your last chance to collect points in the Semi-Finals Challenge 👀👉 https://t.co/nVROarBJl8 #ChampionsGoBeyond https://t.co/a6BXq8qxWF