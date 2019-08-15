Foto: Thilo Rückeis

What you can expect:

Experienced Tagesspiegel jouranlists will prepare you for your tasks during a preparing workshop in Berlin (beginning of May 2020). You will visit events covering the topics people with disability, inclusion and para-sports. To report from the Paralympic Summer Games (25 August to 6 September 2020) as accredited journalist you will travel to Tokyo, Japan. For Athletes and Abilities you will cover the Games, have interviews with athletes, VIPs and politicians. You will write online and print articles as well as post in social media channels. Costs for travel, accommodation and board will be covered.

What we expect:

Japanese aged 18 to 25 (in August 2020)

Interest in para-sports

Passion for journalism

Affinity for social media

Excellent command of English (spoken and written)

Knowledge of German is an advantage

How to apply:

The application procedure starts 15 September and ends 25 October 2019. Please provide all information in English:

Fill out the application form

Upload a letter of motivation (max. 1.000 characters including space) and

(max. 1.000 characters including space) and A journalistic text (interview, portrait or article) on parasports and/or athletes with an impairment (2.500 characters including space)

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to contact Tanja Peuker via email: paralympics@tagesspiegel.de.

You can also find all information put in a nutshell on the project flyer.

Please note, if you did not hear back from us till end November 2019, unfortunately, you were not selected by the jury.