Goodbye PERRET SCHAAD! After 9 years of working together and 17 collections showed, presented and exhibited, we launched our final collection as duo PERRET SCHAAD at Berlin Fashion Week in January 2018. Our aesthetic, sensibility for colors, materials and quality as well as our aim and talent to create designs that enhance each wearers unique beauty has been appreciated by the press and our dear customers greatly. Saying goodbye to PERRET SCHAAD and going our own separate ways has given us a feeling of satisfaction and thankfulness. Having guided our label the last 9 years independently, we've been able to celebrate, through our collections, our creativity and friendship. Vive PERRET SCHAAD! #perretschaadforever @johannaperret @tutia_schaad