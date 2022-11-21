Job offer Project assistant for European investigation on housing

Our award winning cross-border team of journalists from media organizations around Europe is looking for a freelance project assistant for the European Cities Investigative Journalism Accelerator.

Who we are

ECIJA is a network of European media outlets working on cross-border data and investigative projects on issues shared among European cities. The network is a continuation of the investigation “Cities for Rent” in 2020, a collaborative project investigating corporate landlords in European cities. It was awarded with the European Press Prize in 2022. Cities 4 Rent was initiated by Arena for Journalism in Europe in collaboration with 15 different media outlets across Europe. The data visualization work for the network is coordinated by Tagesspiegel Innovation Lab.

Now, with ECIJA, we are working on different follow-up investigations while at the same time producing data visualization content about European cities on a regular basis. This content can be picked up by our members in their various languages. The regular data research is coordinated by Deník Referendum in Czech Republic. The investigations are furthermore coordinated by IRPI (Italy), Reporters United (Greece) and the Dublin Inquirer Ireland). The shared document infrastructure and European project facilitation is organized by Arena for Journalism in Europe.

Job overview

The project assistant will cooperate closely with the project managers in order to run the network´s projects smoothly. He/she/they will be mainly responsible for administrative and organizational issues. We also provide an opportunity to participate in our research and collaborate with data and investigative journalists.

Help with initial research on topics surrounding housing in European capitals

Organizing team calls

Keeping an eye on deadlines

Support for different team members with systems of collaboration

Facilitating communication among partners

Responsibilities and duties

Alumni in journalism or media studies, social science, design, NGO management or other related fields

Meticulousness, sense of responsibility and good organizational skills

Fluent in English, other languages advantage

Aspiration to acquire knowledge on international journalism collaborations management

Interest in data journalism is advantage

Experience in project fundraising is advantage

Experience in editorial work is advantage

We encourage diverse applications also from other fields and experiences

What we offer

Part-time freelance job for four months initially with option of extension

Fair payment

Home-office and flexible working hours

An insight into the work of cross-border journalism

Meetings in person with the network members

A very friendly, young and innovative environment of data and investigative journalists across Europe

Learning about data journalism, investigative methods and visualization techniques

If you are interested, please send us a short CV and either a short cover letter (half page) or a short video of yourself in which you explain why you wanna work with us. Please include your ideal workload in hours per week and you daily salary expectations. Any further questions or interested? Send a mail to digital@tagesspiegel.de. You can also send a Twitter DM to Gaby Khazalová or Hendrik Lehmann

Zur Startseite