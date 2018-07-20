Lesen Sie hier den Aufruf auf Deutsch.

What might one day be remembered as a fateful week in the post-WWII era finally came to a close. Two remarkable events took place, the NATO summit and the Helsinki Summit between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin. Both occasions revealed striking divisions between the world’s powers as well as between partners and friends. Those divisions that radiate all over the world – especially in Europe. German President Steinmeier said it best: Moving together is the order of the day.

A new European self-confidence; a deep understanding of everything that has grown in democracy in the seven decades since the Second World War; and the desire that Europe should stay together, not fall apart – that is what is at stake, after this week more than ever. It’s appropriate that the events of the past week lined up with the anniversary of Operation Valkyrie, which at its roots holds significance to the issues Europe faces today.

The anniversary has become a symbol of the fact that even in the darkest times of the Nazi era, there was a better Germany. As much as this day can fill us with pride, equally so, it reminds us of an obligation we own. That obligation perseveres. That is what drives the concerns of those, from whom we want to hear today: the descendants of the men and women of the German resistance against National Socialism. Read their appeal. (Stephan-Andreas Casdorff)

Call for a united Europe

Seventy-four years ago today, on July 20th, Operation Valkyrie, an attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler, failed. Where would Europe be today if that day had taken a different course? If Claus von Stauffenberg's assassination had succeeded and Hitler had been killed, Germany's dictatorship would have ended in 1944.

We know from the Kreisau Circle and the many resistance fighters sentenced to death after that fateful day, that it was important to the conspirators to build a united Europe that championed people before nations, and in which the shared values that bring people together would carry more weight than the differences between them. They weren't alone in their vision. Other resistance groups such as the White Rose also dreamt of a united Europe – they believed correctly that peace can only exist in a united Europe.

Today, the European Union is facing an existential test. The principles of humanity, solidarity and justice that were developed during the Enlightenment and through the experiences of two world wars seem to be worth less with each passing day. Instead of working together on the challenges of the future, more citizens are withdrawing. As populist sentiments gain traction, politicians adapt their rhetoric and are betting on isolation.

This is not the legacy that the men and women of July 20, from the workers' movement, the Red Chapel and other resistance circles had in mind. They set an example with their resistance that applies today just as it did then. It requires guts and the courage of one’s convictions to defend justice, freedom and democracy – but also humanity and solidarity. Over the past decades, Europe has grown together into a community based on the rule of law, freedom of thought and action, tolerance, respect and esteem for human dignity. We should be careful not to put such an incredible achievement at risk.

On this day we would like to remember the courage and visionary strength of our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles and hope that national unilateralism will not endanger the united, strong, and peaceful Europe they envisioned for themselves, us and our children.

Signed by:

