Tagesspiegel Plus
St. Vincents Album „All Born Screaming“: Tanz an der Abbruchkante
So klingt Wiederbelebung: Annie Clark alias St. Vincent gelingt mit ihrem Album „All Born Screaming“ nichts Geringeres als die Reanimation eines todgeglaubten Genres – der Rockmusik.
Rock ’n’ Roll ist mausetot. Popkulturell gesehen zumindest. Und dann kommt eine wie St. Vincent mit ihrem Album „All Born Screaming“ (Virgin) um die Ecke, und plötzlich ist da dieses Gefühl: So könnte sie klingen, die Wiederbelebung des Genres.
- showPaywall:
- true
- isSubscriber:
- false
- isPaid:
- true
- showPaywallPiano:
- true