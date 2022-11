1. Strophe

Ding Dong! Merrily on high

In heav’n the bells are ringing

Ding, dong! verily the sky

Is riv’n with angel singing

Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis.

2. Strophe

E’en so here below, below

Let steeple bells be swungen

And i-o, i-o, i-o

By priest and people be sungen

Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis.

3. Strophe

Pray ye dutifully prime

Your matin chime, ye ringers

May ye beautifully rime

Your evetime song, ye singers

Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis.

(George Ratcliffe Woodward)