1. Strophe

Hark! The Herald Angels sing,

„Glory to the new-born King;

Peace on earth, and mercy mild,

God and sinners reconciled!“

Joyful, all ye nations, rise.

Join the triumph of the skies.

With th‘ Angelic Hosts proclaim,

„Christ is born in Bethlehem!“

Hark! the herald angels sing,

„Glory to the new-born King.“

2. Strophe

Christ, by highest heaven adored,

Christ, the everlasting lord

Late in time behold Him come,

Off-spring of a Virgin’s womb

Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,

Hail, the incarnate deity

Pleased as Man with men to dwell,

Jesus, our Emmanuel.

Hark! the herald angels sing,

„Glory to the New-born king!“

3. Strophe

Hail the heav’n-born Prince of Peace,

Hail, the Sun of Righteousness

Light and life to all He brings,

Risen with healing in His Wings.

Now He lays His Glory by,

Born that man no more may die

Born to raise the sons of earth,

Born to give them second birth.

Hark! the herald angels sing,

„Glory to the New-born king!“

(Text: Charles Wesley / Melodie: Felix Mendelssohn, William Hayman Cummings)