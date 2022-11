I saw three ships come sailing in

On Christmas day, on Christmas day;

I saw three ships come sailing in

On Christmas day in the morning.

And what was in those ships all three,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day?

And what was in those ships all three,

On Christmas day in the morning?

Our Savior Christ and His lady,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day;

Our Savior Christ and His lady,

On Christmas day in the morning.

Pray whither sailed those ships all three,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day?

Pray whither sailed those ships all three,

On Christmas day in the morning?

O they sailed into Bethlehem,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day,

O they sailed into Bethlehem,

On Christmas day in the morning.

And all the bells on Earth shall ring,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day;

And all the bells on Earth shall ring,

On Christmas day in the morning.

And all the angels in Heav’n shall sing,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day;

And all the angels in Heav’n shall sing,

On Christmas day in the morning.

And all the souls on Earth shall sing,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day;

And all the souls on Earth shall sing,

On Christmas day in the morning.

Then let us all rejoice amain,

On Christmas day, on Christmas day;

Then let us rejoice amain,

On Christmas day in the morning.

(Englisches Weihnachtslied aus dem 17. Jahrhundert)