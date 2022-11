1. Strophe

O Come All Ye Faithful,

Joyful and triumphant, O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem.

Come and behold Him, Born the King of Angels;

O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

Christ the Lord.

2. Strophe

O Sing, choirs of angels, Sing in exultation,

Sing all that hear in heaven God’s holy word. Give to our Father glory in the Highest;

O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.

3. Strophe

All Hail! Lord, we greet Thee,

Born this happy morning, O Jesus! for evermore be Thy name adored.

Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing; O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him,

Christ the Lord.

(Text: Frederick Oakeley, Melodie: John Francis Wade)