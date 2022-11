1. Strophe

O holy night

The stars are brightly shining

It is the night of our dear Savior’s birth

Long lay the world in sin and error pining

Till he appeared and the soul felt it’s worth

2. Strophe

The thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices For yonder brinks a new and glorious morn

Fall on your knees

3. Strophe

O hear the angel voices O night divine

O night when Christ was born O night divine

O night, O night divine

(Text: John Sullivan Dwight, Melodie “Cantique de Noël”: Alphonse Adam)