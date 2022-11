1. Strophe

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer Had a very shiney nose

And if you ever saw it

You would even say it glows.

2. Strophe

All of the other reindeer

Used to laugh and call him names

They never let poor Rudolph Join in any reindeer games.

3. Strophe

Then one foggy Christmas Eve Santa came to say:

„Rudolph, with your nose so bright,

Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight“

4. Strophe

Then how the reindeers loved him

As they shouted outed with glee:

„Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer

You’ll go down in history!“

(Jonny Marks)