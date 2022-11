Chorus

We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas, And a Happy New Year!

Chorus

1. Strophe

Good tidings we bring To you and your kin; Good tidings for Christmas And a Happy New Year!

2. Strophe

Now bring us some figgy pudding, Now bring us some figgy pudding, Now bring us some figgy pudding, And bring some out here!

Chorus

3. Strophe

For we all like figgy pudding, We all like figgy pudding, We all like figgy pudding, So bring some out here!

Chorus

4. Strophe

And we won’t go until we’ve got some, We won’t go until we’ve got some, We won’t go until we’ve got some, So bring some out here!

Chorus

(Englisches Weihnachtslied, 16. Jahrhundert)