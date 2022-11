1. Strophe

Hark! How the bells

Sweet silver bells

All seem to say,

„Throw cares away.“

2. Strophe

Christmas is here Bringing good cheer

To young and old

Meek and the bold

3. Strophe

Ding, dong, ding, dong That is their song

With joyful ring

All caroling

4. Strophe

One seems to hear

Words of good cheer

From ev’rywhere

Filling the air

5. Strophe

Oh how they pound, Raising the sound,

O’er hill and dale,

Telling their tale,

Gaily they ring

6. Strophe

While people sing Songs of good cheer Christmas is here

Merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas

Merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas

7. Strophe

On, on they send On without end

Their joyful tone

To ev’ry home

[Da capo al fine / Von Anfang an bis hierher wiederholen]

Ding, dong, ding, dong

(Text: Peter J. Wilhousky / Melodie: Mykola Leontovych, 1914)