1. Strophe

Dashing through the snow On a one-horse open sleigh,

Over the fields we go,

Laughing all the way; Bells on bob-tail ring,

Making spirits bright, What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight.

2. Strophe

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh.

3. Strophe

A day or two ago, I thought I’d take a ride,

And soon Miss Fanny Bright Was seated by my side;

The horse was lean and lank;

Misfortune seemed his lot;

He got into a drifted bank, And we, we got upsot.

4. Strophe

Jingle bells, jingle bells, Jingle all the way!

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

5. Strophe

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell I went out on the snow

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there I sprawling lie, But quickly drove away.

6. Strophe

Jingle bells, jingle bells, Jingle all the way!

Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh.

7. Strophe

Now the ground is white Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight And sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bob-tailed bay Two-forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh And crack! you’ll take the lead.

8. Strophe

Jingle bells, jingle bells, Jingle all the way!

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

(Text: James Pierpont)