1. Strophe

Come they told me

Pa rum pum pum pum

A new born King to see

Pa rum pum pum pum

Our finest gifts we bring

Pa rum pum pum pum

To lay before the King

Pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

So to honor Him

Pa rum pum pum pum

When we come

2. Strophe

Little Baby

Pa rum pum pum pum

I am a poor boy too

Pa rum pum pum pum

I have no gift to bring

Pa rum pum pum pum

That’s fit to give our King

Pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Shall I play for you! Pa rum pum pum

On my drum

3. Strophe

Mary nodded Pa rum pum pum pum

The ox and lamb kept time

Pa rum pum pum pum

I played my drum for Him

Pa rum pum pum

I played my best for Him Pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum Then He smiled at me

Pa rum pum pum pum

Me and my drum

(Text nach Katherine K. Davis)