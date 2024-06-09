Live
Kommunal- und Europawahl in Brandenburg: AfD gewinnt Europawahl in Brandenburg mit fast 30 Prozent
Brandenburgs SPD-Generalsekretär sieht fehlendes Vertrauen in Bundespartei + CDU-Landeschef: Ampel ist auch in Brandenburg abgewählt worden + der Wahltag im Liveblog.
Doppelter Wahltag in Brandenburg: Am Sonntag wurden nicht nur die Abgeordneten für das EU-Parlament bestimmt, auch die Kommunalwahlen standen auf dem Programm. Um 18 Uhr schlossen die Wahllokale.
Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen im Liveblog.
- showPaywall:
- false
- isSubscriber:
- false
- isPaid:
- showPaywallPiano:
- false