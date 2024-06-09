zum Hauptinhalt
Auszählung Briefwahl Potsdam 2024 zur Europa- und Kommunalwahl in der Voltaire-Schule.

© Ottmar Winter PNN/Ottmar Winter PNN

Live

Kommunal- und Europawahl in Brandenburg AfD gewinnt Europawahl in Brandenburg mit fast 30 Prozent

Brandenburgs SPD-Generalsekretär sieht fehlendes Vertrauen in Bundespartei + CDU-Landeschef: Ampel ist auch in Brandenburg abgewählt worden + der Wahltag im Liveblog.

Doppelter Wahltag in Brandenburg: Am Sonntag wurden nicht nur die Abgeordneten für das EU-Parlament bestimmt, auch die Kommunalwahlen standen auf dem Programm. Um 18 Uhr schlossen die Wahllokale.

Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen im Liveblog.

