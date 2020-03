Yet outings of up to two are still allowed. With the new measures taken by the Berlin senate, hairdressers are forced to close, while hardware stores remain open. On Monday, officials confirmed Berlin’s second death, a 70-year-old man.

After contact with an infected doctor, German Chancellor Angela Merkel went into self-isolation on Sunday. She gets tested regularly.



Read more in the English version of today’s Checkpoint newsletter, provided Monday through Friday around 11am for the city’s English-speaking community.