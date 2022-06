A Blagoveshchensk resident named Vladislav Nikitenko has become the first person charged with “discrediting” the Russian armed forces — a new felony offense that was created after the war began. For years, Nikitenko has been submitting official complaints to Russian courts for a wide variety of reasons; in his own words, he “genuinely loves the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, despite the fact that they were signed by Putin.” He’s been under house arrest since late May.

Meduza