Debatte im britischen Unterhaus : Johnson droht mit Rückzug des Brexit-Deals

Der britische Premier macht Druck: Sollte das Parlament seinem Zeitplan nicht folgen, will er Neuwahlen und den Brexit-Deal zurückziehen. Der Newsblog.

Boris Johnson, Premierminister von Großbritannien, spricht im Unterhaus.
Boris Johnson, Premierminister von Großbritannien, spricht im Unterhaus.Foto: dpa (Screenshot)

Großbritanniens Premierminister Boris Johnson hat offen damit gedroht, seinen Brexit-Deal aus dem Parlament zurückzuziehen und eine Neuwahl noch vor Weihnachten anzustreben. Dies sei dann nötig, wenn ihm die Abgeordneten die Zustimmung für den Zeitplan zur Beratung der Brexit-Gesetze verweigerten, sagte Johnson am Dienstag im Parlament in London.

