1. Strophe

On the first day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

A partridge in a pear tree.

2. Strophe

On the second day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

3. Strophe

On the third day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

4. Strophe

On the fourth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

5. Strophe

On the fifth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

6. Strophe

On the sixth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

7. Strophe

On the seventh day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

8. Strophe

On the eighth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

9. Strophe

On the ninth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

10. Strophe

On the tenth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing, Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

11. Strophe

On the eleventh day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing, Eight maids a-milking, Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings, Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

12. Strophe

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Twelve drummers drumming,

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing, Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming, Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree!

(Französischer & englischer Kinderreim / Text: James Orchard Halliwell-Phillipps)