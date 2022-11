1. Strophe

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?

In the lane, snow is glistening.

It’s a beautiful sight.

We’re happy tonight,

Walking in a winter wonderland.

2. Strophe

3. Strophe

Gone away, is the bluebird.

Here to stay, is the newbird.

He sings a love song As we go along,

Walking in a winter wonderland.

4. Strophe

In the meadow we can build a snowman Then pretend that he is Parson Brown.

He’ll say, „Are you married?“

We’ll say, „No, man,

But you can do the job while you’re in town.“

5. Strophe

Later on, we’ll conspire

As we dream by the fire

To face unafraid,

The plans that we’ve made

Walking in a winter wonderland

(Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith)