Berlin is in near shutdown. After much hesitation, the governing body of Berlin, the Senate, aims to drastically restrict public life. Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said during the weekend: “These additional measures will have a massive impact on each of us in our everyday life. But they are urgently needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.” This also affects, of course, the English speaking community in Berlin. Hence, Der Tagesspiegel aims to provide the most basic information in order to facilitate your navigation during this time of crisis just a little bit.

Schools and daycare centres for children will be closed until April 19th. Cultural life and sport has come to a complete standstill.

Below you will find a comprehensive overview of the enacted measures and their legal. What to do if you have a cough, runny nose or fever? In this text we also provide information on the current status of those infected, the six contact points in Berlin and the various options for getting advice by phone.

Event ban – for more than 50 people

The Senate has passed a "regulation to contain the coronavirus". It means a comprehensive shutdown of the city. The Senate thus drastically tightened the measures announced on Friday - the state government reacted to the exponential increase in infections.

Berlin prohibits all public and private events with more than 50 people. Contact lists must be provided for events with less than 50 participants. These are to be kept for four weeks and must be given to the health authorities in an emergency.

What places are now closed?

Pubs, bars, cinemas and clubs as well as public and private sports facilities have to close immediately. All places where smoking is allowed, such as smoking bars etc. must always close. This also applies to gyms, brothels and casinos. Strict rules also apply to hospitals. Only patients under the age of 16 and the seriously ill may still be visited. The same applies to nursing homes.

Other facilities that cater for people such as restaurant may remain open if there is a distance of 1.5 meters between the tables. This also applies to guests standing. Supermarkets remain open.

The official order and the legal instructions can be found on the website of the Berlin Senate Chancellery.

The penalties for non-compliance

The police have been enforcing the restrictions since Saturday evening, March 14th. According to a spokesman for the Berlin home ministry, an additional police force of 200 were on the street in Berlin for this purpose. From Sunday, according to information of Der Tagesspiegel, the administrative offices of the Berlin districts will also carry out increased checks. Anyone who violates the ban on assembly and opening commits a crime.

The basis is the so-called Infection Protection Act. Violations are punished with a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine (up to 25,000 euros). They are regulated in section 16 of the law. You can find the legal regulation here, among other things.

Closure of childcare centres and schools

Starting Monday, March 16, vocational schools as well as high schools in Berlin will close. From Tuesday all schools and day care centres will close until after the Easter holidays, i.e. April 19th. However, there should be an emergency service at every school for children of parents from professional groups in urgent need, such as the police or fire brigade.

How emergency childcare is organized

Even though regular daycare centres close on Tuesday, all daycare centres can continue to offer emergency care. There is no need for a centralised offer in a few selected institutions. The Senate Department for Youth responded on Saturday to the warnings from Charité (the leading Berlin hospital) virologist Christian Drosten, who had described centralisation as "counterproductive".

However, only parents who work in systemically relevant professions and who cannot organise any other way of childcare are entitled. Both criteria must be met. The parents must submit a self-declaration.

The Senate Department for Home Affairs has determined which professions are “systemically relevant”. The Senate assumes that the criterion applies to only around 15 percent of parents.

These occupational groups are considered "systemically important"

Police, fire brigade and aid organizations

Prison staff

Crisis team staff

Operational personnel from BVG, S-Bahn, BWB, BSR, other public transport companies as well as waste disposal and water and energy supply (electricity, gas)

Operational personnel in the health sector (in particular medical personnel, nursing staff and medical assistants, cleaning staff, other staff in hospitals, doctor's offices, laboratories, procurement, pharmacies etc.)

Personnel in nursing

Operationally necessary personnel and key functionaries in public institutions and authorities of the federal and state governments, senate administrations, district offices, state offices and subordinate authorities, job centres and public assistance and emergency services

Personnel who ensure emergency care in daycare and school

Other operational critical personnel and basic service personnel

Local public transport remains operational

Initial statements from the Senate Chancellery on a drastic restriction of local public transport (in German: ÖPNV) are not correct. The traffic administration announced on Friday that public transportation would be maintained as long as possible.

However, it will be adapted "to public demand". Estimates according to sources in the Senate are already expecting five to ten percent fewer passengers on public transportation.

The ban on events, meetings and trade fairs, as well as the shut-down of educational facilities, would "automatically" bring about a "reduction in the demand for public transport", the governing mayor said at a press conference.

This is the current number of infected in Berlin

The number of infections is currently rising exponentially. Case numbers for Covid-19 in Berlin are published daily by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as part of an overview for all federal states.

A detailed overview is also available once a day from the Senate Health Administration. On Sunday, 263 people tested positive – experts assume that the actual number of infected people is many times higher.

The data from the RKI and the state may differ, as they may refer to different times. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) describes the Covid-19 gift as "highly dynamic".

Hotlines: Help in case you fear being infected

Health Senator Kalayci has set up a central corona hotline. It can be reached daily from 8 to 20 o'clock and the phone number is 030/90282828 (it is 0049/30/90282828 in case you call from a line abroad). Because several hundred calls were recently received daily, the hotline staff has been reinforced. Nevertheless, there are still long waiting times in some cases.

If you have slight cold symptoms, it is best to contact a local general practitioner by telephone - recently it has also become possible to take sick leave for up to seven days, the regulation is valid until 5 April. The sick note is then sent by post.

For parents of sick children, the following applies: In the case of an upper respiratory tract illness, the doctor can certify that the parents are unable to work. Prerequisite: In the last 14 days there must have been demonstrable contact with persons who have fallen ill with the coronavirus or have been in a risk area.

The Senate recommends in principle to be particularly vigilant in the following cases: Anyone who has had contact with a confirmed corona patient in the past two weeks should stay at home and contact the responsible health authority. This also applies if you have been in one of the risk areas defined by the the German epidemic authority RKI in the past weeks (here is an overview) – especially if you have (even slight) symptoms. Comprehensive information from the Senate Health Administration can be found here.

Public health insurance companies have also set up telephone hotlines for enquiries. Barmer, one of the biggest, for example can be reached by calling 0800/8484111 (again, don’t forget to first dial the German country code 0049 and leave out the first 0 in case you call from abroad). DAK, another big insurer, has provided the number 040/325325800 (call at local rate) around the clock. There, doctors and hygiene experts can answer the questions of worried callers. Those insured with other health insurance companies may also contact the two health insurance companies.

For "immobile patients", the fire department and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) Berlin started a joint transport service on Wednesday. Between 7 and 22 o'clock this service will take care of patients with severe colds who need a doctor at home or in nursing homes. This service can be reached at 116117 from all German areas.

These are the six contact points at hospitals in Berlin

The following six contact points are open:

Charité site Virchow in Wedding (Mittelallee 1; open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

(Mittelallee 1; open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus Havelhöhe in Spandau (House 16, Kladower Damm 221, open Mon-Fri 9-20 h)

in (House 16, Kladower Damm 221, open Mon-Fri 9-20 h) Vivantes Clinic in Prenzlauer Berg (Diesterwegstraße, Mon-Fri 10-19 h, Sat/Sun 10-17 h)

(Diesterwegstraße, Mon-Fri 10-19 h, Sat/Sun 10-17 h) Vivantes-Wenckebach-Klinikum in Tempelhof (Albrechtstraße, Mo-Fr 10-19 Uhr, Sa/So 10-17 Uhr)

in (Albrechtstraße, Mo-Fr 10-19 Uhr, Sa/So 10-17 Uhr) Protestant Hospital Queen Elisabeth Herzberge in Lichtenberg (House 19, Herzbergstraße 79, Mon-Fri: 10-19 h, Sat/Sun 10-17 h), Website

(House 19, Herzbergstraße 79, Mon-Fri: 10-19 h, Sat/Sun 10-17 h), Website DRK-Klinikum Westend in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (House 10, Spandauer Damm 130, Mon-Fri: 9-15 o'clock)

The following applies to all clinics: Please do not go there just like that, but contact us by telephone first.

In the case of the Charité, the two Vivantes Clinics, the Herzberge Clinic and the Westend Clinic, people who suspect an infection should contact the hotline of the Senate Health Administration (Tel. 030/90282828, daily 8-8 o'clock) to find out whether testing for the coronavirus is advisable before visiting.

Anyone wishing to visit the outpatient clinic at the Havelhöhe Hospital is requested to first call the clinic's hotline on Tel. 030/36501-7222. A little patience may be necessary. The hotline is practically "permanently manned", a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Berlin bans events and closes its big stages

The health administration decided on Wednesday to cancel events with more than 1000 participants. Country-specific events had already been cancelled before.

In addition, Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer (Left) decided to close the large stages of all state theatres, opera and concert halls from Wednesday, 11 March, until the end of the Easter holidays on 19 April. However, events can still take place in the small halls of these institutions and in generally smaller houses. Read more about these decisions here.

These connections between infected persons are known

In the meantime, the Senate Department of Health no longer publishes information on individual patients – there are too many. Here you can read where the first sick people got infected. A particularly high risk exists in clubs and all nightlife venues – which is why they are now closed.

The "hotspot" in Berlin was initially the club "Trompete" (“Trumpet”) in Tiergarten. On 29th of February, an employee of the district office Reinickendorf was there to celebrate. After his infection had become known, the health administration called on guests to report if they were in the "Trumpet" that evening. Sixty contact persons were located, 16 were infected.

One thing is certain: The two Berlin police officers infected so far also caught the disease in the "Trompete"; the first of the two is case 28. In addition, an external employee of the private school "SchuleEins" in Pankow is among the club's visitors who were infected. Still (as of March 15th), a third of Berlin's cases are still connected to this single fateful night.

The first case in Berlin ever was that of a 22-year-old man from Mitte who worked as an intern in an open-plan office. Three other cases are related to his case: two women and a man from Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, cases seven, eight and eleven, were infected at the same location.

The second Berlin case was a teacher from Marzahn-Hellersdorf who teaches at the Emanuel Lasker High School in Friedrichshain and was in South Tyrol with a group of students. The tenth case, from Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, is a student of this teacher.