@DrTedros @WHOWPRO @WHOSEARO @WHOAFRO @pahowho @WHO_Europe @WHOEMRO "So far there are 92 #COVID19 cases in 12 countries outside #China of human-to-human transmission. At the moment we don't have enough data on cases outside 🇨🇳 to make a meaningful comparison on the severity of disease or the case fatality rate"-@DrTedros #coronavirus